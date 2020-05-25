Bhadrak: With section 144 of CrPC being in place at temples and mosques to stop spread of coronavirus infection, Eid celebrations across the district were low key affairs.

Mosques across the district wore a deserted look.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramzan, the Muslim community gathers at the local idgah to offer mass prayers. All in new clothes gather at the idgah and after prayers and donate to the poor.

However, the coronavirus pandemic took the sheen off the festival this year. The district administration has clamped restrictions, allowing congregation of only five persons to offer prayers. While most of them gave shopping a miss, they were seen offering prayers at their houses.

According to Chauda Mahala Muslim Jamat president Md. Abdul Bari, they were honour-bound to obey the decision of the administration.

On the celebration of the festival amid coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of district collector Gyana Ranjan Das Sunday.

Among others, ADM Shyamabhakta Mishra, additional superintend of police Kailash Parida, sub-collector Pitambar Samal, additional project director Rajendra Panda and Chauda Mahala Muslim Jamat president Md. Abdul Bari attended the meeting.

PNN