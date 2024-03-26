Bhubaneswar: At least eight persons, including four students, drowned while taking bath after celebrating Holi in five Odisha districts, police said.

While three students drowned in Cuttack, two persons died in Balasore and one each in Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Sambalpur districts, they said.

The incidents took place following Holi celebrations since morning in various villages of these districts, a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Meanwhile, some people were injured after two groups reportedly clashed at Bhogada village in Cuttack district while they were celebrating Holi, officials said.

Though the exact reason for the clash was not immediately known, it appears to be a result of previous enmity, they said.

Security has been bolstered in the area following the incident, the officials added.

