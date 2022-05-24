Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded eight more coronavirus cases Tuesday, while there was no new fatality, the health department said.

There are 90 active COVID-19 cases and 13 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.07 per cent and 11,537 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged seven infections and zero death on Monday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,387, including 12,79,118 recoveries, it added.

PTI