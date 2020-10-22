Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse’s decision to leave the BJP was ‘tough’ for him. However, it was also ‘unavoidable’, his daughter Rohini Khadse said Thursday. Incidentally Eknath Khadse, has been sulking ever since he had to resign from the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in 2016 over corruption allegations. He quit the saffron party Wednesday and is set to join Friday the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

“My father had given 40 years of his life for the BJP and its growth. It certainly was a tough decision for him and me. However, I think it was an unavoidable one. We are joining a new party for sure,” Rohini told reporters in Nashik. “There is no turning back now…we will join the new party with vigour,” she added.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP had denied a ticket to Eknath. Instead the BJP fielded Rohini from Muktainagar constituency in Jalgaon district.

“I was extremely disappointed because my father was denied ticket by the BJP. There was no joy that I was fielded as he was denied ticket,” Rohini pointed out. “There were some reasons behind him not getting the ticket, but I cannot say anything further on that issue,” she added. Rohini had lost the seat to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Patil.

After quitting the BJP, Khadse (68) had blamed Fadnavis for ‘trying to destroy his life’ and political career.

It should be stated here that Khadse’s daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Raver seat in Maharashtra.