Bhubaneswar: Film producer Ekta Kapoor Tuesday met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and thanked him for making ‘The Sabarmati Report’ movie tax-free in the state.

Kapoor met Majhi at his chamber in the Assembly.

“I thanked the CM for making ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Odisha. He said that all of his ministers have watched the movie. Besides, we talked about Odisha and Bhubaneswar,” Kapoor said.

The film, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. It was released November 15.

Odisha is the seventh BJP-ruled state after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, to exempt ‘The Sabarmati Report’, based on the Godhra train burning incident, from entertainment tax.

