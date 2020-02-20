Bhadrak: An elderly person was Thursday arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to girls of Erein area in Charampa village of Bhadrak district.

The arrestee has been identified as S.K. Sarif.

Sources said that Sarif, a native of Jatni area in Khurda district, had been staying at Erein area since 2002. He was working as a driver at the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Acting on the complaint registered at the police station accusing Sarif of sending obscene messages to the village girls on their mobile phones, Bhadrak rural police arrested him.

He was produced in a local court Thursday.

PNN