Keonjhar: A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant at Kusumita village under Keonjhar Sadar forest range in Keonjhar district Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sunaphula Pradhan in the village.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the death. He also directed the Forest department to pay Rs 6 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased. The incident occurred when the woman had gone to collect mangoes from a nearby orchard. She came face to face with an elephant which had strayed into the area. The animal picked her on its tusk and pinned her to the ground.

As a result, she sustained critical injuries on her head. Family members rushed her to the DHH where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Palashpanga forester Jaikrushna Das and Sadar police ASI Nihar Ranjan Rout reached the spot and conducted a probe into the incident.

PNN