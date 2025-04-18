Bantala: Two days after two women were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bargarh district, a 60-year-old man was killed in a jumbo attack Thursday at Kanja village in the Bantala forest range of Angul district. The deceased, identified as Somanath Behera, had gone to a nearby mango orchard to pluck fruits when the incident occurred.

An elephant, already present in the orchard, reportedly lifted him with its tusks and slammed him against a tree, resulting in his death, Forest officials said. The attack sparked tension in the village.

Forester Prasanna Kumar Sahu visited the scene and assured agitated locals that the solar fencing around the village would be repaired promptly.

Also Read:Tusker tramples man to death

He also promised that Behera’s son would be appointed as a Gajasathi, or elephant guard, and that the family would receive financial compensation in line with government norms.

Bantala police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Angul district headquarters hospital. The fatality comes a day after two women were killed in a similar tusker attack while they were collecting mahua flowers in Turcha village under Gaisilet block and Padampur forest range in Bargarh district.

Ketaki Sahu, 48, died at the scene, while Kumudini Sahu, 45, succumbed to her injuries at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

PNN