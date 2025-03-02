Keonjhar: A man was trampled to death by a tusker at Nambira village under Bamebari forest section of Champua forest range in Keonjhar district, Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Hari Munda, 41.

The mishap occurred when the animal strayed into the village, leaving the villagers panicked as they ran helter-skelter to save their lives. Hari spotted the animal near his house and tried to shoo it away by beating a tin. Enraged, the animal chased Hari and pinned him to the ground before trampling him to death. A cattle shed was also destroyed during the chase, according to Hari’s family members.

On being informed, Bamebari forest personnel reached the spot and drove away the animal. The body was seized and sent for post-mortem to Keonjhar.

Ashok Das, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Keonjhar said, “Compensation will be provided as per the government norms. We are tracking the movement of the elephants and sensitising the locals. The villagers have been urged not to go near the elephants and tease them.”

Notably, this was the second death due to elephant attack during the last ten days in areas under the Champua forest range.

Earlier, a 22-year-old youth was killed in elephant attack February 20. The deceased was identified as Karan Karua of Badanai village under Champua police limits.

Sources said that there were four elephants inside a small sal jungle near Badanai village. Karua and others entered the forest when one of the elephants caught hold of him and flung him away. He sustained internal haemorrhage and died during treatment in Champua sub-divisional hospital.

