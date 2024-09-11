Keonjhar: The forest officials here rescued a two-year-old female elephant calf from Krushnapur reserve forest under Podanga forest beat of Bimala forest section in Telkoi forest range, Tuesday morning

After rescue, the calf was taken to Bandhanjhari beat house where it was provided preliminary treatment by the veterinarians.

Sources said the calf was separated from the herd Monday evening.

Later, it was found wandering in the forests without any food and water. The calf became weak due to dehydration and lack of food. The elephant squad of the forest department tried to unite the calf with the herd but both the calf and other elephants in the herd did not show any positive signs as forest officials tried their best throughout the night.

Left with no option, forest officials rescued it Tuesday morning and sent it to a beat house for treatment and feeding. A team of veterinarians including the local veterinary assistant surgeon, veterinarians from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and a wildlife biologist administered treatment to the calf, Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanraj HD said.

Moreover, antibiotics and anti-virals are being given to the calf by the veterinarians for quick recovery, he said. The calf is facing difficulties in food and water intake for which oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and bananas are being fed to the animal.

The forest officials will again launch efforts to reunite the calf with the herd after its health condition improves, the DFO said. Officials said the herd comprised of 21 elephants.

