Mayurbhanj: A herd of wild elephants was spotted moving in the forest near Kusunapur village under Sukruli block of Mayurbhanj district Saturday.

It has triggered panic among the people in nearby villages.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted a herd of more than 22 elephants roaming in the area Saturday evening.

On being informed, a team of forest personnel reached the spot to take stock of the situation. District forest personnel have been deployed in the area to ward off the pachyderms and prevent them from destroying crops and venturing into the village, informed sources.

The forest staff are constantly monitoring the movements of the elephants to avoid any unpleasant situation, informed a forest department official.

Notably, a herd of wild elephants was spotted near Kujiam reserve forest under Karanjia range in Mayurbhanj district November 8. At least 18 elephants were roaming in the area.

