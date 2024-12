Sambalpur: A 63-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild tusker at Amlipani village under Jujumura police limits in Sambalpur district late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sata Munda.

Sata was sitting near a bonfire in front of his house around midnight when the elephant came from nowhere and trampled him, leading to his death on the spot.

PNN