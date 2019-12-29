Kaniha: A tusker trampled a man to death at Olanda village in Kuluma panchayat under Rengali forest range of Angul district, Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nabakishor Sethi of Olanda village.

According to villagers, few elephants got separated from their herd and had been staying at Kaniha forest. They had been wreaking havoc in the area since quite some time now.

Saturday, Nabakishor Sethi, who went outside to wash his hand, came face to face with an elephant unexpectedly following which it picked up the man on its trunk and crushed him to death. Besides, the elephants damaged the houses of Asadhu Nayak as well.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. When asked, forester Saraswati Behera said compensation will be provided to Nabakishor’s family.

IIC of Rengali police station Sarojkant Samal along with his team reached the villager later to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Locals have asked the forest department to take immediate steps to prevent the animals from entering human habitations. They have also sought compensation for the family of the deceased.

