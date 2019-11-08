Kolkata: Eminent litterateur and academician Nabaneeta Dev Sen died in her South Kolkata residence Thursday evening after a protracted illness. She was 81.

Nabaneeta Dev Sen was suffering from cancer for a long time and her condition deteriorated over the past 10 days. She died at 7.35pm in the evening Thursday, family sources said.

Winner of the ‘Sahitya Akademi’ award and the Padma Shri, Nabaneeta survived by two daughters – writer Antara and actress Nandana.

A poet, novelist, columnist and writer of short stories and travelogues, Nabaneeta was also known for her research on the Ramayana. She worked as a teacher at the Oxford University and the Colorado College in the US. She also taught Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Nabaneeta.

“Saddened at the passing away of noted litterateur and academic Nabaneeta Dev Sen. A recipient of several awards, her absence will be felt by her myriad students and well-wishers. My condolences to her family and admirers,” Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

Born to poet-couple Narendranath Dev and Radharani Devi in Kolkata, January 13, 1938, Nabaneeta graduated from the Presidency College. She got married to Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen in 1958. They got divorced in 1976.

Amartya Sen told a Bengali TV channel from abroad, “I had contact with her. She had great human qualities being a multi-faceted personality.”

Economist Abhijit Binayak Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize this year, had visited Nabaneeta at her residence during his short stay in the city last month. He called her ‘Masi’ (auntie).

“She was such a loveable personality. Her absence will be missed by those who were fortunate enough to come close to her,” Abhijit Banerjee, told the TV channel from the US.

The Presidency University Alumni Association, of which Nabaneeta was the president, said in a statement, “We convey our deepest condolences at the sad demise of Nabaneeta Dev Sen, beloved president of Presidency Alumni Association. She was the first woman president of alumni association.”

