Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor’s death is the end of an era in Hindi cinema. This is what some of his co-stars and friends said. Among them were legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Karan Johar. They reminisced about the time spent with the actor who loved to live larger-than-life.

The actor, 67, died Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two- year long battle with leukemia. The news was confirmed by his elder brother Randhir Kapoor.

This is what some of the reactions were on the various social media platforms.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Daughter)

Papa I love you, I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa I love you.

Amitabh Bachchan

He’s GONE… ! Rishi Kapoor… gone… just passed away… I am destroyed. The two had last acted together in 102 Not Out which hit the screens in 2018.

Rajinikanth

Simply heartbroken. The news about Rish ji’s death is unbelievable. Rest in peace… my dearest friend.

See link:

https://twitter.com/rajinikanth/status/1255716661555953666

Lata Mangeshkar

It’s really tough for me to bear this pain. It is a huge loss to the Hindi film industry. It is very difficult for me to come to terms with this sad news.

Salman Khan

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf, strength, peace n light to family and friends.

See link: https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1255754582023528450

Aamir Khan

The industry has lost one of the greats today, who was 100% a child of cinema’. You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Madhuri Dixit

It was an honour for me to work with with Rishi Kapoor ji in films like Yaarana, Prem Granth. I am absolutely heartbroken with his demise.

See link: https://twitter.com/MadhuriDixit/status/1255728480190251009

Akshay Kumar

It feels like being in the middle of a nightmare. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family.

Priyanka Chopra

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir.

See link: https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/1255717547430690817

Karan Malhotra (Filmmaker)

He was the last living closest being I had for my father. He and my father were very close friends and after I worked with him I got to know what my father was all about. As a child you don’t know what your parents are so many times. He was the one who helped me discover my father. Today he is not there.

Ajay Devgn

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through…until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji.

See link:

https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1255718000646184960

Sanjay Dutt

Today is the saddest day for me because I have lost a family member, a friend, a brother and a person who showed me to live life with a smile no matter what. I love you Chintu Sir.

See link:

https://twitter.com/duttsanjay/status/1255749928598433793

Habib Faisal (Filmmaker)

Rishi Kapoor always loved challenges. With the same spirit of taking on the challenge he fought his cancer and of course, through Neetu ma’am, who was there like a pillar of support.

Karan Johar

Today I feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence. My growing years were associated with him. A large chunk of it has been snatched away. I am honoured to love him, to know him, to have a drink and reminisce with him. I still will. How can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil….but this legendary legacy will live on!

Simi Grewal

Lost one of my dearest friends. He was one who would make me laugh till she cried. Now there are only tears… No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief.

Anubhav Sinha

(Filmmaker who directed Rishi Kapoor in Mulk): Such an honour. Such a privilege to work with Rishi Sir.

Taapsee Pannu

Simply speechless. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor.

See link: https://twitter.com/taapsee/status/1255777043007979522

Shatrughan Sinha

I am shocked. I had the great honour, opportunity & privilege to have worked with him in one of the most iconic films of the late & great #Manmohan Desai’s Naseeb.

Agencies