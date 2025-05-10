New Delhi: In a move that has sent ripples through the Indian cricketing fraternity, talismanic batter Virat Kohli has reportedly expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket.

According to sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 36-year-old stalwart recently communicated his intention to step away from the longest format of the game.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has been a cornerstone of India’s red-ball resurgence over the past decade. His aggressive captaincy, prolific batting and unmatched intensity have helped transform India into a formidable Test side both at home and abroad. With over 9,000 runs and 30 centuries in the format, Kohli’s presence at the crease has been nothing short of iconic.

However, the BCCI is not ready to let go of the veteran batter just yet. Sources indicate that top officials have reached out to Kohli, urging him to reconsider his decision, especially with significant tours on the horizon. India is set to embark on a challenging overseas calendar, including tours to England and Australia, series where Kohli’s experience could prove invaluable.

“He’s still incredibly fit and hungry. His presence in the dressing room lifts the entire team,” said a senior BCCI official on condition of anonymity. “We’ve requested him to take some time before making a final call.”

While Kohli has not made any public statement on the matter, fans and former cricketers alike have flooded social media with messages of support, hoping the modern-day legend gives the format another stint. For now, Indian cricket waits – with bated breath.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday. Kohli, also thinking along the same lines, will leave India’s red-ball batting order largely on the shoulders of youngsters in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, beginning with the five-match Test series against England in Leeds June 20.