Kendrapara: Mohan Murari Jena, 55, assistant engineer of RD department, a resident of Daliji village under Derabish block, is missing for four days. His whereabouts are not known since he was going with his friend to Puri to have darshan of Lord Jagannath.

His wife Annapurna lodged an FIR at Puri sea beach police station and at Kendrapara sadar police station about the missing of her husband.

According his family, Jena had left for Puri Sunday to have darshan of Lord Jagannath. The family failed to communicate with him over mobile phone.

His wife said a woman received her call when she called up her husband’s cell phone. Later, the family members went to Puri and met the woman. The woman took the family members to the place where she found the phone. Even, the family came across his chappal, bag and clothes from the spot.

The family suspected Jena has been kidnapped by miscreants from Puri. When contacted, Pramod Mallick, IIC of sadar police station, said police have started an inquiry and has been taking the help of their Puri counterpart to trace the missing engineer.