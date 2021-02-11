Chennai: In a blow to England’s chances for the second Test against India here, ace fast bowler Jofra Archer was Thursday ruled out of the game. The Test match will be starting Saturday. Hosts India had lost the first Test by a huge margin of 227 runs. Jofra Archer had rattled the Indian batsmen with his pace in the first game.

“Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow,” the ECB said in a statement. “The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue. The issue is not related to any previous injury. It is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad,” the statement added.

It means that ace fast bowler James Anderson will be playing the second Test of the series also. Earlier there were reports that he may be rested as England follow a rotational policy of using key bowlers. Archer’s injury will also pave the way for Stuart Broad’s return to the playing XI.