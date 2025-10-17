Bhubaneswar: A high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) to India, led by Pierrick Fillon-Ashida, First Counsellor, Research & Innovation, EU, visited Bhubaneswar Thursday to explore opportunities for strengthening collaboration in Bhubaneswar Smart City initiative, promoting sustainable urban development.

The 12-member delegation, which included representatives from several EU member states such as France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, engaged with the Odisha government in a strategic meeting over governance, community participation, academia, and research & knowledge exchange to strengthen global collaboration. According to reports, the EU delegation aimed to gain a deeper understanding of the Bhubaneswar Smart City initiative, particularly its integration of research, academic institutions, and startups, as well as approach to community participation in governance and financing.

Earlier in the day, the delegation, led by Vivek V. Dham, Advisor, Research & Innovation, visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar to explore avenues for fostering research, innovation, and academic collaboration between European institutions and the IIT. Dham highlighted EU’s commitment to strengthening scientific and technological collaboration with India, stating, “India is a key partner in our global research and innovation ecosystem. Our visit to IIT-Bhubaneswar underscores our shared vision of tackling global challenges through joint scientific excellence.”

During the interaction, the High Commissioner met with IIT-Bhubaneswar director Shreepad Karmalkar, along with, dean of Alumni, Corporate and International Relations Ashis Biswas, dean of Student Affairs Rajesh Roshan Dash, dean of PG & Research Programmes Chandrashekhar N Bhende, dean of Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy Dinakar Pasla, registrar Bamadev Acharya as well as heads of Schools, faculty members, and representatives from the Research and Entrepreneurship Park (REP).

On this occasion, Karmalkar delivered a detailed presentation highlighting IIT-Bhubaneswar’s distinctive strengths across various domains, including teaching and learning, cutting-edge research, industry-academia partnerships, entrepreneurship development, teacher education, and initiatives promoting mental wellness among students and staff. The EU representatives, in turn, shared valuable insights on ongoing and upcoming opportunities for EU-India collaboration, including fellowships, research exchanges, and bilateral funding schemes.

The delegation also visited the Institute’s advanced research laboratories, Central Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF), Silicon Carbide Research and Innovation Centre and startup incubation centre gaining first-hand insights into IIT-Bhubaneswar’s ongoing projects aligned with sustainability and technological innovation. The visit marked a significant step towards strengthening EU–India academic and research cooperation, aligning with the shared vision of advancing sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven growth.