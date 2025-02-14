RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Education and Care (IIEC) and Radio Surabhi, in collaboration with CRA Odisha, organised a capacity-building programme on World Radio Day at the Buddha Mandir complex Thursday. The event aimed to empower climate action teams, urban youth groups, and community radio practitioners under Unesco’s theme “Radio for Resilience”.

The chief guest Padma Shri Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, an eminent neurosurgeon, highlighted the health risks of pollution, emphasising the impact of excessive use of mobile phones and electronic devices. The event featured technical sessions under the ‘Satat Shehar’ project, covering topics including climate-resilient urbanisation and the role of media in climate change mitigation among others.

The event saw participation from key figures, including IIEC director Shisir Kumar Das, environmentalist Bijay Kumar Nanda, and other community radio leaders. 11th Radio Fair kicks off in City Bhubaneswar: The 11th edition of the International Radio Fair, a two-day event organised by Outreach, began Thursday at Bhanja Kala Mandap, coinciding with World Radio Day. The inauguration saw Outreach President Subrat Kumar Pati, former MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Additional Director of PIB Akhil Kumar Mishra, and Vijaylaxmi Pahadsingh, wife of the late All India Radio newsreader Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh, in attendance. Pati emphasised that despite the dominance of digital media, radio remains an influential and accessible medium for all. The exhibition featured vintage radios, broadcasting equipment, Ham radios, and gramophones.

Notable awards were presented to singer Barnali Hota, who received the Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh Memorial Award, and retired Akashvani executive Abhay Das, honoured with the Nadiya Bihari Memorial Award.