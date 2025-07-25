Jajpur/Kaema: Law and order in Jajpur district came under sharp scrutiny after former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray allegedly stormed the Badachana police station late Wednesday night and forcibly took custody of an accused held in a criminal case. The incident, which occurred around 2am, was caught on camera and later shared widely on social media by the former legislator’s supporters. The video shows Balabantaray allegedly entering the police station and removing the accused without legal sanction; a move that has sparked strong reactions from locals and political opponents. According to police sources, the accused had been arrested in connection with a case involving attempted murder, criminal intimidation and abusive language. He was being held at the station for interrogation and was scheduled to be produced in court the next day after relevant charges were filed.

However, Balabantaray allegedly used his political influence to enter the station and free the accused without following due process. BJP leaders have slammed the police, accusing them of taking the incident lightly and failing to uphold the rule of law. Residents and civil society members have questioned why no immediate action has been taken against the former BJD legislator for breaching security protocols and obstructing justice. “If the police fail to act against such blatant interference, what message does it send to the public?” asked one local resident. The viral video has intensified pressure on law enforcement officials, with many calling for departmental action against both the accused and those responsible for his unauthorised release.

In response to the backlash, Balabantaray held a press conference, defending his actions. He claimed the person in question was his supporter, who had been picked up by police without justification. “I went to the station to ask why my supporter was detained. I spoke with the Badachana IIC and also contacted the SDPO for clarification,” he said. Balabantaray further stated that he took the accused on personal surety and denied any wrongdoing or use of force. “There was no act of intimidation or pressure. I merely ensured that an innocent person was not wrongfully detained,” he asserted.

Despite his defence, questions remain about the legality of his actions and the police’s failure to prevent the unauthorised removal of a detainee. As the video continues to circulate online, public demand is growing for accountability and clarity on the next course of action.