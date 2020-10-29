Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel died here Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said.

Patel (92) had recovered from COVID-19 recently and was rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad Thursday morning following health complications, the sources said.

The BJP veteran was the state Chief Minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. Narendra Modi had succeeded him as Gujarat Chief Minister.

As news of his demise became public, condolences began pouring in from top functionaries and leaders including the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.