Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK Cadre Rights Retrieval Committee Thursday walked out of the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Panruti S Ramachandran, a veteran leader and advisor to the Committee, announced the decision.

Speaking to reporters, Ramachandran, flanked by Panneerselvam and panel leaders said: “Hereafter, the Committee will not be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).”

The decision to move away from the NDA was unanimous, he said, answering a question.

On behalf of the Committee, its chief, Panneerselvam will soon commence tour of several parts of the state and it has been resolved to decide on the question of alliance in future according to the political circumstances, he added.

Asked on the reasons for quitting the NDA, Ramachandran said the reason was widely known and there was no necessity to explain it.

He expressed confidence that “a right alliance to lead the people in the right direction will materialise in future.”

Asked if the BJP has betrayed Panneerselvam-led panel, Ramachandran said he need not spell out what the BJP did to the Committee as the nation knows it.

To a question, Panneerselvam said he met Stalin here during his morning walk and that he moved on after conveying his pleasantries.

Amid speculations about his next move, when Panneerselvam strongly condemned the union government July 29 for not releasing ‘Samagra Shiksha’ funds to Tamil Nadu it became more clear that he was preparing to move out of the NDA.

Popularly known as OPS, Panneerselvam’s attempt to get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on July 26 and 27 also did not materialise.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met the prime minister at Tiruchirappalli airport July 26 night. Also, Panneerselvam had not been invited when Amit Shah visited the state in recent times.

OPS partnered with the NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and at that time, the AIADMK was not part of the BJP alliance as it had pulled out of the coalition in September 2023. In April this year, the AIADMK revived ties with the BJP.

Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK on July 11, 2022, continues to contest the leadership of Palaniswami. Attempts of OPS and his supporters aimed at rapprochement have so far not yielded results.

To this day, OPS has maintained that he is an “AIADMK man,” and had ruled out floating a separate political party and the BJP top leadership had asserted that it would not interfere in the internal affairs of its ally, the AIADMK.

Of late, there has been speculation that OPS may strike an alliance with actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for the 2026 Assembly polls as the BJP did not show clear signs of accommodating him.

However, Panruti Ramachandran, while speaking to reporters Thursday, did not give a categorical answer to a related question.

