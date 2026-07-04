Thuamul Rampur: Excise Department Saturday launched a major crackdown on illicit liquor production and sale in several villages under Talnagi panchayat in Kalahandi district after residents submitted a petition to the district administration highlighting the growing social and economic impact of the illicit trade.

Acting on the directions of District Collector Sachin Pawar and under the supervision of Excise Superintendent Ranjan Nayak, a joint enforcement team raided Talnagi, Bahadaghat, Bagbeda and Purunapadar villages.

Officials seized about 3,000 kg of fermented mahua and 30 litres of illicit country liquor besides destroying several drums and earthen pots used for brewing, sources said.

The Excise Department registered cases against four persons. The main accused, Dhanurjay Harijan of Bahadaghat village, was found in possession of more than 200 litres of country liquor. Cases were also registered against Sannyasi Harijan, Somnath Harijan and Satyabhama Bishoyi of Talnagi village, sources added.

The action followed a memorandum submitted Thursday to the Kalahandi district collector and the sub-collector by local residents, who alleged that illegal liquor trade had worsened the area’s social and economic conditions and led to a rise in premature deaths.