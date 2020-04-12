Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur district administration Saturday signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NALCO and Christian Hospital to set up an exclusive COVID-19 hospital in the district to treat coronavirus patients.

The dedicated hospital will have 200 beds, 24-hour diagnostics, pharmacies, kitchens and other amenities. Doctors, nurses and other staff will be deployed to provide 24-hour patient care. Besides, it will have a healthcare centre and isolation facility to treat patients in the region, an official notification said.

https://twitter.com/CMO_Odisha/status/1248997194805305344

Deputy chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Das Burma, while thanking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the hospital said that this COVID Hospital would be extremely beneficial to the tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district and will go a long way in decisively combating and defeating coronavirus in the region.

It may be mentioned here that the state government is taking a series of measures to combat COVID-19 in the state. Setting up exclusive COVID hospitals is a big part of the plan.

PNN