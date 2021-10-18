Malkangiri: The district voluntary force (DVF), special operations group (SOG) and Border Security Force (BSF) were engaged in a fierce area domination exercise in Malkangiri’s Tulasi Pahad area over the past four days.

Superintendent of Police Prahlad Sahai Meena ordered the combing following a tip-off on presence of armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) in the region under Mathili police limits.

During the wee hours of October 15, when operational parties were combing the jungle near Daldali village, unprovoked firing was started by the Maoists. The forces retaliated with counter fire in self defence, the police said.

The SP said that the Maoists managed to flee into the jungle taking advantage of the mountainous terrain. A thorough search operation began after the combing ended.

The police spotted and seized a huge cache of detonators, explosives, Maoist kits, uniform and other incriminating articles, he added.

PNN