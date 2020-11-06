New Delhi: As it is typical for babies to create a mess while playing or eating, and they usually do not stay still and throw a tantrum while being cleaned, keeping extra-large baby wipes handy is ideal for maintaining skin hygiene.

They also make the process of cleaning a lot easier, offering convenience to those who find it overwhelming to settle in with their newborn in the beginning due to the constant challenges of cleaning, diaper changes, and taking care of the baby’s skin and overall hygiene.

“Rather than struggling with pulling out three-four wipes to cleanse your baby every time, using one extra-large wipe helps in quick face-to-toe cleansing,” said Dr. Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

“Additionally, it’s important that parents use a wipe that is gentle and safe on their baby’s delicate skin. Consider using wipes that are not only large but also infused with the goodness of natural ingredients,” she said, adding that it is equally important to use wipes that are free from ingredients like, parabens, phthalates, silicones, etc.

Given below are a few instances when extra-large baby wipes can be used:

During cold days: Winter is setting in, and it’s recommended to give your baby a bath during the daytime when it is sunny. If you want to wipe your baby clean before bed, you can use baby wipes infused with the goodness of time-tested herbs. This will help keep baby’s skin moisturised during cold days.

Freshen up anytime: After a long day, you can quickly freshen up your baby from face-to-toe using baby wipes to remove dirt and germs. Keeping extra-large baby wipes handy is ideal to freshen up your little one anywhere, anytime.

When baby is unwell: Especially when your baby is unwell, using baby wipes can give your little one a shorter cleanup time.

Bedtime freshness: Before putting your baby to sleep, you can freshen up your baby, apply some baby cream or lotion, and put on a night suit. This will not only maintain hygiene but also help baby get some good sleep.

Considering baby’s delicate skin, you may like to choose an extra-large wipe infused with the goodness of ingredients like aloe vera and Indian lotus. Indian lotus helps keep baby’s skin soft and supple, and aloe vera, a well-known herb in Ayurveda, helps baby’s skin stay fresh and moisturised. Extra-large wipes are convenient to cleanse baby’s face and body to remove dirt. Use alcohol-free wipes that are gentle and safe on baby’s skin.

While this is a convenient alternative to maintain your baby’s hygiene, do not miss out on your little one’s regular bath schedule.