Cuttack: One more adulterated cement factory was busted Tuesday in Cuttack. Huge quantity of fake cement and other materials were recovered from the factory premises during raids conducted by personnel of Commissionerate Police.

Police had been tipped off about the fake unit which was operating from a godown near Khaira bridge on Kendrapara-Chandbali Road at Jagatpur. The police had been keeping a close watch on the premises. A large number of packets with ‘Ultratech’ printed on them were recovered from the factory. However, the owner of the factory managed to give the police a slip.

Registering a case, the police have initiated a probe.

Police had busted a similar fake cement unit December 22 last year. It was operating from a factory space in Jagatpur area. Police had seized 200 bags packed with cement with logos of branded companies, empty cement bags, equipment and tools. They had also seized a Mahindra pick-up van used for transporting the fake cement bags and arrested the driver as well.

It seems Cuttack district is fast turning out to be the hub of fake materials as in the recent past units engaged in manufacturing pan masala, ghee, edible oil, sauce etc have been busted.

PNN