Attabira: A man accused of impersonating a police officer and intimidating people in the Hirakud reservoir area under Attabira police station limits in Bargarh district was arrested by police and forwarded to court Monday.

The accused has been identified as Bikram Behera, 33, of Ghulipali under the Bargarh Town police station. Police have registered a case (106/2026) against him at the Attabira police station.

According to police, Behera was moving around in the Dhurukushum area near the Hirakud reservoir wearing a uniform bearing the words “Odisha Police” and allegedly threatening local residents.

Suspicious of his activities, some villagers recorded videos of him and informed the Attabira police.

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Acting on the information, police reached the spot and apprehended the accused before bringing him to the police station for questioning.

After a preliminary investigation, he was arrested and later forwarded to court Monday.

Police said Behera was accompanied by another person on a motorcycle at the time of the incident.

However, the associate managed to flee from the spot.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.