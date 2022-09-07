Anandapur: Police detained a person Tuesday and seized fake currency notes of Rs 11,000 from his possession at Biridiha village under Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district. The seized notes were in denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 200. The detained person has been identified as Neula Dehury of Dehuri Sahi area in Kantipala village in the district. He was brought to the police station for interrogation. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain from where the fake currency notes came into the area. They are also probing the involvement of other persons in this racket.

According to sources, Neula bought some betel and consumed cold drink from a shop and tendered one Rs 200 note to the shopkeeper. However, the shopkeeper identified it as ‘fake’ and started questioning Neula. Then with the help of others, he seized a bundle of such fake notes from Neula. On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the notes and detained Neula for questioning.