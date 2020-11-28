Jharsuguda: In a crackdown, Jharsuguda police busted a racket circulating fake Indian currency notes in Banaharpali area and arrested three of its members in this connection, police SP Rahul PR informed at a presser held here Saturday.

According to a police source, Mohammed Ajmal (20) from Khadam village under Lakhanpur block was trying to fill petrol from a filling station at Bandhabahal area in Jharsuguda district by giving counterfeit currency notes. Staffers of the petrol pump doubted the genuineness of notes and its owner informed the police about it.

Later, police arrested two accomplices of Ajmal namely Mohammed Irfan (24) and Ishfaq Ansari (32) from a counterfeit currency note printing unit at Bamra in Sambalpur district late Friday night.

Police seized fake notes with a total face value of Rs 96,300, including a colour printer, printing materials, three mobile phones and a two-wheeler. The three accused were forwarded to a local court, police said.

PNN