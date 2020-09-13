Cuttack: Cuttack police Saturday night busted a fake ‘puja Items’ manufacturing unit in Chamada Godown Lane near Canal Road of Ranihaat under Malgodwn Police Station in the city.

Police informed that the owner of the illegal manufacturing unit Chandi Rao has been arrested in this connection and forwarded to court.

Sources said that Rao had been making various fake ‘puja items’ at his manufacturing unit. He was also running his manufacturing unit without any trade license.

Rao used to procure low quality ghee and adulterate it by mixing essence and colour before supplying them to different retailers under various brand names like Devi, Durga etc. A number of labels of these companies were also seized, said police.

During the search operation police seized 180 Gangajal bottles, 3,456 Rose water bottles, 1,196 honey bottles, 480 saptatirtha panchajal, 1,503 Agur bottles, 2,019 empty bottles and various other things.

The cops have registered a case in this regard under IPS Section 420, 272, 273 and 482.

PNN