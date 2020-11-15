Cuttack: Yet another fake spice manufacturing unit was busted in Jagatpur industrial area here Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissionerate Police conducted a raid at Jagannath Industries in the new industrial area of Jagatpur.

During the raid, the police seized a huge quantity of adulterated turmeric and chili powder worth lakhs of rupees. Chemical items, machinery and other items used for packaging were also seized from the site. The packets of turmeric and chili powder bearing names of branded companies were being supplied to markets.

In this connection, the police have detained two persons identified as Bapi Prusty and his brother Tiki Prusty.

Notably, Jagatpur police had busted an adulterated-sauce manufacturing unit near the IB Road September 26. The unit had been manufacturing adulterated tomato and chili sauce and selling them in the names of reputed brands.

Earlier, Choudwar police in Cuttack district had busted a fake cow ghee and sauce manufacturing unit near the Girls’ High School in Ward No-9 September 14. A day earlier, their counterparts in Cuttack city had busted a fake ‘puja Items’ manufacturing unit in Chamada Godown Lane near Canal Road of Ranihaat under Malgodwn Police Station in the city.

The increasing cases of fake spice, sauce and other items manufacturing units being busted in and around Cuttack town has been a cause of concern for town dwellers and administration as well.

