Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) Tuesday afternoon unearthed fake tobacco and cigarettes manufacturing units at two different places on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar in Khurda district and detained two in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, separate teams of STF conducted raids at two different houses where the units were running from and seized a huge quantity of spurious tobacco and cigarettes, packaging materials having logos of several known companies and other equipment.

In the first raid, heavy quantity of duplicate tobacco materials were seized from the possession of one Pabitra Kumar Prasad and arrested the accused from Badtota village under Jatni police station.

Similarly, in the second raid at Bhakarsahi village under Balipatna police station the police seized fake tobacco and cigarettes from the possession of one Laxmidhar Sahoo and arrested him. A case has been registered at Balipatna police station for necessary legal action.

“More persons are suspected to be involved in running the unit. They will soon be arrested,” said an official.

PNN