Bhubaneswar: The birth anniversary of legendary Odia writer, poet and social reformer Fakir Mohan Senapati was celebrated at DAV Pokhariput here Wednesday with much enthusiasm.

The Odia department of the institution celebrated the event in guidance of the principal of the school Dr. Sujata and the deputy director of the regional directorate of the school.

The head of Odia department Subhransh Mohan Dash inaugurated the event by lighting the lamps and garlanding the photograph of Senapati while senior teachers including Narottam Sarangi and Shibarpita Sarangi took the audience through the life of the man popularly known as ‘Vyasa Kabi’ across the state.

Several young students of the institution also took part in the event and recited Fakir Mohan’s works.