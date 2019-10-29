Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Diwali with family and shared a picture with youngest son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan. The picture shows them celebrating the festival of light in a religious way.

All three of them wear a ‘tika’ on their foreheads in the monochromatic picture. “#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy,” he wrote alongside the photo.

This did not go well with some Islamists who trolled him for celebrating a Hindu festival. They called him a False Muslim.

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

Coming to SRK’s defense, veteran actor Shabana Azmi expressed her objections and insisted on the beauty of India’s ‘Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’.

“Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb,” she wrote in her tweet.

Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 28, 2019

Shah Rukh was recently on the guest’s couch at David Letterman’s show on Netflix. The 53-year-old star took to Twitter to talk about the show with his fans and followers. “So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one and say, let’s watch something new today…on @NetflixIndia… and this banner pops up!! And the littlest one quips…’papa it’s not new…it’s just you!!’ Well,” Shah Rukh tweeted.