Kabisuryanagar: In a disturbing instance of social ostracism, a family in Arjunpalli village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district has allegedly been boycotted by co-villagers for selling land to a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

According to reports, Dayanidhi Gouda, who lives with his wife, son and three daughters, had sold a portion of his land about four years ago to meet the expenses for his children’s marriages.

His eldest daughter has been married off, while the marriages of the remaining three children are finalised.

The land sale reportedly triggered anger among villagers, who convened a meeting and imposed a fine of Rs 3,500 on Gouda.

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He paid the fine and also signed an undertaking not to sell land to outsiders in the future.

However, another village meeting was convened March 16, 2025, and the villagers allegedly imposed a fresh penalty of Rs 7 lakh or equivalent land on Gouda.

When Gouda failed to comply, the family was socially boycotted.

The family was denied access to the village temple, shops, roads and essential services such as water, washerman and community support, forcing them into severe mental distress and social isolation.

After enduring the situation for months, Gouda and his son Anil Kumar Gouda approached the Kabisuryanagar police and lodged a complaint, seeking justice.

They also alleged that villagers had fenced the disputed land.

Kabisuryanagar police station in-charge and IPS probationer Nitesh Kumar Mishra said that a probe is underway.