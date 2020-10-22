Cuttack: Amid COVID-19 outbreak, famous Rabana Podi event held at Barabati Sarbadharma by Sanskrutika Parishada in Cuttack city will be webcasted on social media.

Convener of Barabati Sarbadharma by Sanskrutika Parishada Asirbad Behera Thursday said that people around the world can enjoy the Rabana Podi at Barabati stadium on Facebook page and YouTube channel of Barabati Sarbadharma Sanskrutika Parishada.

The Rabana Podi will be webcasted on the two social media platforms October 26 from 8pm to 9pm.

A decision on this context was taken by the association to avoid public congregation at the time of Rabana Podi and resultant spread of COVID-19 infection.

It may be mentioned here that Durga Puja in Cuttack this year will be celebrated at the pandals sans devotees amid COVID-19 outbreak.

“Given the high probability of public congregation during community celebration of Durga Puja, it may result in rapid spread of COVID-19 in the city. We will not allow community celebration of Durga Puja,” Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said.

PNN