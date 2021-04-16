Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan’s name started trending on Twitter Friday after reports emerged that he is no longer a part of filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming “Dostana 2”.

As per reports, differences have emerged between the makers and the actor. According to unconfirmed reports, Johar’s banner Dharma Productions have also decided not to collaborate with the actor in future.

Soon after such news reports emerged, a section of netizens started tweeting to claim that Kartik had been removed from the project because he is not an industry insider’s kid.

Many users compared Kartik’s position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism and groupism. Kartik’s fans also hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker Karan Johar.

“Suddenly negative PR rounding against #KartikAaryan. Unprofessional behaviour blah blah!!! Why there are so much negative article/PR always against outsiders?? Due to this we lost Sushant. #Kangana is battling through And now #KartikAaryan,” tweeted a user.

“The way Kartik remains unbothered by all the chaos created by that filthy jerk man and his minions and is still being professional by minding his own business is what we call grace that most of them lack. Keep shinning @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan,” wrote another user.

“Those who say #KartikAaryan is unprofessional are biggest clown. He is one of the most talented, Hard working, Determined and focused person in this film Industry,” shared another user.

“Have u seen #KaranJohar blacklisting

* Arjun kapoor

* Varun dhawan

* Tiger shroff

* Ananya pandey

* Janhvi kapoor

Who he blacklisted:

#KartikAaryan #SSR

Do i need to say anything more @TheAaryanKartik Just boycott this KJO,” commented another user. An official statement from Johar’s Dharma Productions is awaited. We reached out to the actor but did not receive a reply.