Mumbai: Natasha Dalal is enjoying her married life with actor Varun Dhawan.

Natasha’s pictures are going viral on social media, in which she is seen getting out of the car at Kromakay Salon. In the photo, Natasha is seen in a black outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

She also wore white bangles with the outfit. The mehndi on her hands and feet is also clearly visible. However, Natasha’s look did not go down well with fans.

Fans are outraged that Natasha wore white bangles. One user asked, “Why white bangles after marriage? At the same time, one user wrote, ‘What kind of clothes she is wearing?”

The Varun- Natasha wedding was held at Alibaug’s The Mansion House. After her marriage with Natasha, Varun shared a photo on Instagram. Varun and Natasha were seen in a silver outfit in the photo. Sharing these pictures, Varun wrote, “Life long love just became official.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Natasha is a fashion designer and has her own brand label. She studied in New York. Natasha returned to India in 2013 after completing her studies. Varun and Natasha have been friends since childhood.