Dubai: Videos often go viral on social media, especially during IPL matches. Similarly, a new video is now setting social media on fire. The video features a girl supporting Pakistan who has gone viral, with people comparing her to Hindifilm actresses Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, and Kriti Kharbanda.

The viral video was captured after the India-Pakistan match during the Champions Trophy in Dubai. In this match, India crushed Pakistan, leaving Pakistani fans disappointed. However, amid the disappointment, a video that completely won over netizens surfaced.

As Pakistani fans were leaving the stadium, a YouTuber asked the viral girl, Faryal Waqar, if she was sad. In response, Faryal said, “My heart is very sad. What did the Pakistani team even do right? I came with a lot of hope. After losing the first match, I thought we would win this time, but that didn’t happen.”

Faryal Waqar, who is now creating a sensation on the internet, also made predictions about Pakistan’s performance in the Champions Trophy. She said, “If they continue playing like this, they will lose to Bangladesh as well.”

During the conversation, she revealed that she lives in Dubai and works as a counselor at a university.

Netizens are now comparing Pakistan’s viral girl, Faryal Waqar, to Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, and Kriti Kharbanda, with some even saying she is more beautiful than all three. In a media interview, she mentioned that she has been watching these actresses on TV for many years. She added, “I am a fan of Deepika Padukone.”