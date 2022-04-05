Lahore: Farah Khan is a close friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi. Farah Khan has fled Pakistan following reports that she could be arrested if a new government is installed in the country. Her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar has already left for the US. Farah left Sunday for Dubai, ‘The Express Tribune’ newspaper reported Tuesday.

The Opposition alleges that Farah received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choices. They have called the scam the ‘mother of all scandals’ amounting to 6 billion Pakistani rupees (USD 32 million).

Maryam Nawaz, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) vice-president and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, claims Farah has done the corruption at the behest of Imran and his wife. According to Maryam, ‘Prime Minister Khan fears that once he is out of power, his thefts will be exposed’.

Recently-sacked Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Imran’s old friend and party financer Aleem Khan also alleged that Farah had made billions of rupees in transfers and postings done in Punjab through chief minister Usman Buzdar. There are reports that more close aides of Imran have planned to leave Paksiatn after he loses the top office.

Imran dissolved the Parliament Sunday after the deputy speaker dismissed a no-trust motion against him. The joint Opposition had presented Sunday the support of 197 lawmakers, 25 more than the required number, in Parliament to oust the premier.

The Opposition moved the Supreme Court challenging the deputy speaker’s act as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’.

Pak President Arif Ali, meanwhile, asked Imran to continue as prime minister until a caretaker premier is installed.

In a TV interview recently, Imran claimed that the new government would launch a character assassination campaign against him and his wife. It would also propagate corruption of Farah.