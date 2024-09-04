Mumbai: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in 120 Bahadur. The film has gone into production, with the camera starting to roll in Ladakh Wednesday. The actor will be seen in the role of Major Shaitan Singh, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

The film tells the story of Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, and draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice. The makers of the film shared two motion posters, introducing Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh.

Farhan also shared the posters on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment. Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds”.

“We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent”, he added.

The film is set to be directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and promises stunning visuals and a gripping storyline. It aims not only to entertain but also to reverently honour the valor of India’s armed forces. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

Meanwhile, Farhan is also set to return to direction with his upcoming movie Don 3.