Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Monday and shared a glimpse of the preparation of his role in “Toofaan”. The actor shared pictures of the weight fluctuation he underwent for his character Aziz Ali in the film from 69 kilos to 85 kilos.

“The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride.18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost. The stars behind the scenes –@samir_jaura @drewnealpt@anand.physio”, wrote Farhan on Instagram, tagging the team behind his look in the film.

In a single picture post, Farhan shared three shirtless stills in different body shapes along with the variations mentioned on the weighing scale — 69.8, 85, 76.9 kilos respectively.

Minutes after Farhan Akhtar posted his transformation pictures, he received comments from Bollwyood.

Hrithik Roshan wrote: “Man ! 69 to 85! That’s insane.”

Farhan’s girlfriend Anusha Dandekar commented: “Woah!”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Darshan Kumar, Imaad Shah, Cyrus Sahukar commented with emojis.

The sports drama “Toofan” released recently on OTT. Directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, the film casts Mrunal Thakur as Farhan’s love interest and Paresh Rawal as his coach.