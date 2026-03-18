Bargarh: A small farmer in Bargarh district was allegedly compelled to pawn his harvested paddy due to delays in receiving a procurement token, highlighting persistent gaps in the state’s paddy procurement system. Prasanna Kumbhar from Nathpali village under Gaisilet block, has reportedly been unable to sell his paddy at the MSP.

As a result, he was forced to pawn 15 bags of paddy for Rs 15,000 to meet urgent financial needs. Kumbhar said he had cultivated paddy on around 3.5 acres during the Kharif season. The crop was grown on non-irrigated land using water from a deep borewell. However, frequent power cuts during the cultivation period affected the yield.

Despite the reduced output, he applied on time for registration at the Dangbahal Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) to sell his produce. “I have not received the procurement token yet,” he said, adding that he had approached local officials, including the sub-collector and the district collector, but to no avail. The situation has worsened as Kumbhar’s granddaughter is set to be married March 26. With no immediate source of funds for the wedding, he said he had no option but to pawn his paddy. “I will retrieve the paddy and sell it at the procurement centre once I receive the token, and repay the Rs 15,000,” he added.

Dangbahal PACS secretary Sushil Sahu confirmed that Kumbhar had applied for registration and said several other farmers in the area were also facing similar delays in receiving procurement tokens. While farmer registration for the ongoing Rabi procurement season is underway, many cultivators in the district are yet to be registered for Kharif paddy sales. Despite submitting the required documents, several farmers have been left out of the registration process, depriving them of procurement tokens and preventing them from selling their produce at the government’s minimum support price (MSP). The incident underscores the challenges faced by farmers in accessing timely procurement support, often forcing them into distress arrangements despite government assurances.