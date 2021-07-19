Baripada: In a shocking turn of events, a man allegedly hacked his son to death Monday morning at Naranakhunta village under Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district, a police official informed. The deceased has been identified as Pramod Kumar Singh while the accused is Anil Kumar Singh.

The two were involved in a heated altercation Monday morning over some issue. Things took an ugly turn when Anil became violent. In a fit of anger, he attacked Pramod with a sharp weapon causing grievous injuries. Pramod died on the spot, the police official informed.

Anil fled from the spot immediately. Locals, when they arrived at the spot, found Pramod lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, Badasahi police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A murder case has been registered in this connection and police have launched a manhunt to nab Pramod.

PNN