Malkangiri: Even as COVID cases are rapidly rising in Malkangiri, the district reported 66 new cases Wednesday. The spurt in infections has caused headache for people and the administration even as fears of community spread prevailed in most pockets.

What is alarming is that, of the total cases, 26 were identified as COVID warriors. This was informed by the District Collector.

The Collector further said a total of 372 positive cases have been detected in the district to date, out of which 180 have recovered and 192 are active cases.

In Malkangiri municipality, 15 cases were detected while 9 are close contacts with previously found positive cases. 6 were of symptomatic referral from flu and fever clinic.

Balimela NAC reported 13cases while 8 cases are close contacts with previously found positive cases and two symptomatic referrals from a flu and fever clinic and three cases were found positive during household survey.

Malkangiri block reported one case which was a close contact with previously found positive cases of Padmagiri.

Kalimela block reported seven cases while three have a travel history to a hotspot district of the state. Four are returnees of Tamil Nadu housed in the TMC

Besides, Khairput block reported three cases while one of them is a Karnataka returnee housed in TMC and two have close contacts with previous positive case.

Similarly, Mathili block reported 25 cases while two are community health workers who were infected due to close contact with previously found positive case.

23 have close contact with previously found positive cases out of which 19 are from SDH, Mathili and one is an administrative officer and two are symptomatic referral from flu and fever clinic.

In Korukonda block, one case was detected during a house hold survey while Podia block reported a symptomatic case.

PNN