The results of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 were recently declared, and a video has gone viral on social media, sparking nationwide discussion. In the video, Kabeer Chhillar, who scored 300 out of 300 and secured a 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 (Session 1), is seen celebrating his success with his teachers and fellow students.

In the footage, he is wearing a garland of flowers around his neck as teachers and students congratulate him. The celebration captured a joyous moment of achievement after years of preparation and discipline.

While many people praised the student’s hard work and remarkable success, others reflected on the mental pressure and emotional cost often associated with such competitive exams. The viral video, which began as a simple celebration of victory, soon turned into a broader debate on social media.

One user commented that watching the celebration felt “as if a bird has been freed from a cage after years,” suggesting that the happiness also carried signs of long-standing pressure and struggle. Another user wrote, “Brother, I passed JEE Main so that I can live a good life,” while adding that it seemed the student was “completely broken from inside.” The comments highlighted concerns that while students achieve top ranks, they often endure significant stress, fatigue and emotional strain during preparation.

The discussion has led many to reflect on the reality that behind every 100 percentile score, there is not just success, but also a story of years of hard work, discipline, stress and emotional pressure.