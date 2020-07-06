Dharmasala: Unidentified miscreants hacked a female teacher to death and injured her husband and daughter at Sarangkiran village of Mirzapur panchayat under this police limits in Jajpur district late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Tarulata Mallick. Her injured husband and daughter were first rushed to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) as their condition deteriorated.

Tarulata, daughter of Charan Biswal of Sarangkiran village and wife of Anil Kumar Mohanty of Mirzapur village, was a teacher at Anant Kumari High School. The couple and their daughter were living at a rented house at Mirzapur village.

Like any other day they had their dinner and retired to their bedrooms for the night. It was while they were fast asleep; some miscreants broke into the house and started hacking Tarulata and her husband with a sharp weapon. Tarulata died on the spot. They even did not spare her daughter and attacked her with a piece of iron rod. Thereafter they left the place leaving the duo crawling on the ground.

Hearing Anil and his daughter’s cries, neighbours came to their rescue and immediately rushed them to Dharmasala CHC. Later, they were shifted to SCBMCH in Cuttack.

On being informed, DSP Chinmay Nayak, IIC Saroj Kumar Sahu and a scientific team reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was sent to Dharmasala CHC for postmortem. Police said a case has been registered and the culprits will soon be arrested.

PNN