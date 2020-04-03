Asuncion (Paraguay): FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has admitted that ‘nobody knows’ when football can resume around the world and that when it returned it was ‘going to be different’. Gianni Infantino said that because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, for once football ‘is not the most important thing’ in the world.

“We all wish that we could have football tomorrow but unfortunately it’s not possible and nobody in the world today knows when we will be able to play like before,” Infantino told South American football chiefs via video link Thursday.

“Our world and our sport is going to be different when we return to normality. We have to make sure that football survives and that it can prosper once again,” added the FIFA boss.

Like most other sports, football across the world has been largely halted by the pandemic, which to date has infected over a million people and killed more than 52,000 people.

In his message, Infantino said that ‘these are times of respect for those who suffer and for those who are helping’. “For the first time, football is not the most important thing! Health comes first and must continue until this disease is defeated,” asserted Infantino.

Infantino was speaking by video link to a CONMEBOL congress in Paraguay.

It should be stated here that major leagues across the world including the Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy) and Bundesliga (Germany) have all been suspended due to the spread of coronavirus. Spain and Italy have been the major sufferers due to the deadly virus and in both countries more than 10,000 people have fallen victim to the disease.

Infantino also said that in the near future, FIFA may come up with donations to help the countries that have suffered the most due to the spread of the virus.

Agencies